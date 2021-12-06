Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

12/2/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

12/1/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/19/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/16/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Doximity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.94. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

