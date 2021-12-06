Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

STWD opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 120.75%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

