Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 323.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767,332 shares of company stock worth $218,499,635 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of ELY opened at $25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

