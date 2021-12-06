Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,694,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

IGV opened at $390.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a 200-day moving average of $405.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

