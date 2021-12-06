Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.