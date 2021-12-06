Head-To-Head Comparison: ARCA biopharma (ABIO) vs. Its Rivals

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARCA biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -2,667.31% -242.48% -113.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.40 ARCA biopharma Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 50.95

ARCA biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARCA biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 196 717 1176 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 28.72%. Given ARCA biopharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARCA biopharma competitors beat ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

