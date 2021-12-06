Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $123,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,713,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.