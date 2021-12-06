Head to Head Survey: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) vs. Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 10.05 -$52.75 million ($2.01) -32.14 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sovos Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -27.22% -44.64% -10.08% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 8 9 2 0 1.68 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus price target of $92.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.32%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

