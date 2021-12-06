Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 326.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.