Guidance Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 268,285 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

