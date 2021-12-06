Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TC Energy by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

TRP stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

