The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.63 million, a P/E ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.37. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

