Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $22.23 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $22,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Generac by 39.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 9.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Generac by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,037,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $385.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.34 and its 200-day moving average is $416.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

