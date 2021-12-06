IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IMV opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$144.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. IMV has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

