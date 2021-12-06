Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $8.92 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 237.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $178,380.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,731,096 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

