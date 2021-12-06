SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

