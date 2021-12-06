Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 748.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

