United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $476,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

