Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $176.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.50 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

