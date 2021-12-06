Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $83,788,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $231.33 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.22 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

