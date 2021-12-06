Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

