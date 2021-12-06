IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $798,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $586.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.82 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.