iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.38 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.