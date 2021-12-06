Investors Financial Group LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $553.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.