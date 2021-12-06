Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,896 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in General Electric by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 20,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 627,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in General Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,282,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.88 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

