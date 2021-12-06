North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 87 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

