North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.