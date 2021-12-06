Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.24 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average is $354.14. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

