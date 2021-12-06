New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.03 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 282.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

