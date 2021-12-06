TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.73 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $99,543.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,870,915,112 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

