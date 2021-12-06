Toromont Industries Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TIH opened at C$108.21 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$84.61 and a 52 week high of C$113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$107.09.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.5000001 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Insiders sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock worth $610,534 in the last ninety days.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.