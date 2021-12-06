TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,541,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 821.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,839,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $112.65 on Monday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

