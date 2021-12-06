GoByte Trading Down 12.4% This Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, GoByte has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $287,398.39 and $6,899.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

