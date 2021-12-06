Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) announced a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $760.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

