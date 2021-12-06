Automata Network Market Cap Tops $112.03 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $112.03 million and $22.75 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.87 or 0.08258443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,476.96 or 1.00064305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00075846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

