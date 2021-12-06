EvenCoin Hits Market Cap of $50,204.33 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $50,204.33 and $231,365.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00316590 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009981 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $748.53 or 0.01545089 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

