Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,074. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

