Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.