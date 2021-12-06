Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.39.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

