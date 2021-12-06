ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $659.18 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $598.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

