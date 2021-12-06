ProVise Management Group LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQV stock opened at $261.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.59. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $272.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

