ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $218.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.12 and its 200 day moving average is $202.64. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $229.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.