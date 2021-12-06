Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

