Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $208.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

