Sciencast Management LP Buys 7,689 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $109.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

