Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Incyte were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. Truist cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

