Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.13% of Open Text worth $17,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in Open Text by 1.0% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 99,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Open Text by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

