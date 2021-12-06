ProVise Management Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 762,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 565,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $243.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

