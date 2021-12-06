929 Shares in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

