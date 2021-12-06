RMB Capital Management LLC Has $672,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $266.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.95 and a 52 week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

